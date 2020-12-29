 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.82. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

