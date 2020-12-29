It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.82. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 4:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Madison, WI
