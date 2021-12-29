Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 14 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.