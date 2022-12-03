It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Madison, WI
