Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.54. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
South-central and southwest Wisconsin are under a winter storm watch and expected to see the most snow, but multiple inches will fall across the state, according to forecasters.
Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon. See how much will fall and when
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
