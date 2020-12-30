 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.54. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

