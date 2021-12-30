It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI
