Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI
