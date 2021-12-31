Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI
