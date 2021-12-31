 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News