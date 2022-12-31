 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

