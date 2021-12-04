 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

