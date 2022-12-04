Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.