Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

