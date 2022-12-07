 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News