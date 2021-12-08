 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

