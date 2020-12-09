 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Warmup to precede big storm in Central states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News