Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
