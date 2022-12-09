 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

