Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.