Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.45. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.