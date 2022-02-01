Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

