Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
On the morning of Jan. 30, 1951, the temperature in Madison fell to its all-time record low of minus 37 degrees.
Highs across southern Wisconsin will go from the teens to the 30s and back to the teens over the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. A 8-degree low is for…
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…