Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph.