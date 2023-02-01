It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
More light snow on a blustery Friday was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin.
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activity will peak and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Just scattered snow showers for southern Wisconsin during the day Friday, but an area of widespread snow is expected Saturday. Get the latest on timing and snowfall amounts in our weather update.
A forecast for intermittent snowfall often refers to light snow falling for short durations with no accumulation, or a light dusting, expected.
One area of snow will depart southern Wisconsin by early this evening, but another will begin to move in early Friday morning. Get all the details, including how much more snow will fall, here.
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will feel like this afternoon and what's expected for Wednesday here.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Light to moderate snow showers are spreading across the area early Wednesday morning. Find out when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall in our updated forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. The Madison…