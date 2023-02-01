 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

