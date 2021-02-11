It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -0.82. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin
If several inches of snow on Thursday aren’t bad enough, strong winds and then dangerously cold wind chills will follow for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
