Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

