It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -9.14. -5 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -5.79. We'll see a …
- Updated
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -0.82. We'll see a low temperatur…
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.62. Today's forecasted l…