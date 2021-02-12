 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -9.14. -5 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News