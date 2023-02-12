Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degre…
Another winter storm Thursday in central and southern Wisconsin. See how much snow may fall and when
Dry during the day Wednesday, but rain and snow will begin to push in this evening, and it looks like a wintry mess for Thursday. Track the ac…
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 deg…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloud…