Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. -12 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

