Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.