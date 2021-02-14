 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

