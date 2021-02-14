Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.