The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degre…
Another winter storm Thursday in central and southern Wisconsin. See how much snow may fall and when
Dry during the day Wednesday, but rain and snow will begin to push in this evening, and it looks like a wintry mess for Thursday. Track the ac…
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
Weather models are signaling a sudden stratospheric warming event, or SSW, that could bring more wintry weather across the Northern Hemisphere…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…