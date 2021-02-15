It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. -2 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low…
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
- Updated
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -0.82. We'll see a low temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. -12 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrel…
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.