It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
Moderate to heavy snow is likely to fall from near the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan during the middle and latter part of next week, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Once the overnight snowstorm moves through, another arctic cold front will move into southern Wisconsin Friday night, according to forecasters.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
On Feb. 9, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Freezing drizzle and light snow showers could lead to slippery roads overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 7-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day …
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.