 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News