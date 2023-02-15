Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Madison, WI
