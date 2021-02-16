It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will finally get back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, crack the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.