 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News