It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Madison, WI
