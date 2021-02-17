 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

