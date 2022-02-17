 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

