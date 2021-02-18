 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Local Weather

