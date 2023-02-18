Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. You may w…
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
Weather models are signaling a sudden stratospheric warming event, or SSW, that could bring more wintry weather across the Northern Hemisphere…
A snowy day for all, but some will be seeing more heavy snow than others, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient. Find out how much more snow …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…