Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.