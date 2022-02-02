It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 5-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI
