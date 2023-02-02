It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -10 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
