It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI
