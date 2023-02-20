The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI
