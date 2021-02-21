It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The next snowstorm for southern Wisconsin is possible Sunday as a warmup begins that will bring the area out of the extended frigid cold that …
- Updated
The storm system will deliver just enough wet, heavy snow to cause slippery travel conditions as it moves quickly through Wisconsin on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin undoubtedly will see more cold weather the remainder of this winter and the coming spring, but with a little luck, it might…
- Updated
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will finally get back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, crack the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low…
Q: How is the ice cover on the Great Lakes?
While southeastern Wisconsin will see totals of up to a foot of lake effect snow before it ends around mid-day, temperatures will break into the teens for first time since Feb. 5, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.