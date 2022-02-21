Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 5:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI
