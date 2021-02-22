Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.