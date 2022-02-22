Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.