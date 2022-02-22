It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see rain and some wintry mix, while southeastern Wisconsin could face some accumulating snow while heavy snow falls in central and northern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
Winds could reach 50 miles per hour as southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, according to forecasters.
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could oc…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Thursday's w…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecas…