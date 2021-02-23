Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 23 degrees is today's…
The next snowstorm for southern Wisconsin is possible Sunday as a warmup begins that will bring the area out of the extended frigid cold that …
- Updated
The storm system will deliver just enough wet, heavy snow to cause slippery travel conditions as it moves quickly through Wisconsin on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin undoubtedly will see more cold weather the remainder of this winter and the coming spring, but with a little luck, it might…
The last time Madison recorded a temperature above freezing was Jan. 21, when it was 39, though it was 32 on Feb. 4, according to National Wea…
In the last 20 years, the latest cold spell occurred March 10, in 2003.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
- Updated
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 14-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…