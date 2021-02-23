Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.