It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Madison, WI
