Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.