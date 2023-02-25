Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.