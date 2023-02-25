Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
Heavy snow in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, significant ice in southern Wisconsin. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow are s…
We're past the peak, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are still coming down Thursday morning. See how much more will fall, when it will all …
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…