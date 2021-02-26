Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
