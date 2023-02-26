Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.