Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

